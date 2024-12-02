At the local parish council meetings in my division, they have been talking about the plan for a Cornwall-wide 20mph speed limit on most residential streets.
In my view this will be a major step towards improving road safety, especially for pedestrians, vulnerable road users and traffic on these roads.
As chairman of the South East Cornwall Area Partnership, almost all of the 29 villages and towns tell me they have problems with vehicles driving through at dangerous speeds.
What is your view? If you can take time to view the plans in your neighbourhood, please look at the consultation on www.cornwall.gov.uk/TrafficConsult and give your support.
In the meantime, if you can give an hour or two a month, your Local Community Speed Watch is looking for volunteers.
During the week I dropped into the Community Health Event in Liskeard. There were many different agencies and organisations setting out their stalls and advising people. They ranged from our excellent Fire and Rescue Service, Safer Liskeard, Gambling Service, Food bank, Community Energy Plus (winter Wellbeing) and many others.
These agencies and volunteers are a lifeline to so many in this rural area and I am always in awe of their professionalism and kindness, we cannot thank them enough for their work.
Today, I was privileged to be invited by the High Sheriff of Cornwall to the 10 year anniversary of the Tri- Service Safety Officer role. I was especially proud to witness an award being given to our own Liskeard Tri-Service Officer Kevin Goodried his colleague Kate the Officer in Looe and many others.
Communication is key for me and last week I was pleased to facilitate a meeting between the hauliers and National Highways with a view to solving some problems that may occur with the impending work in the Saltash Tunnel, and the essential need for our hauliers to get goods in an out of Cornwall in a timely and cost-effective manner. National Highways recognised their concerns, and that any delay has an impact on their businesses and they are working together to set up a direct line of communication.
Finally, back to the amazing volunteers in the community, I am running a pop-up shop to raise funds for Liskeard in Bloom, next week in Fore Street Liskeard. All proceeds go towards creating the floral displays in the town. This group of people work so hard and make such a difference to the appearance Liskeard, please pop in and have a chat.
I wish to take this opportunity to thank all the organisations, volunteers, shop assistants and service workers who make our local community special.
Jane Pascoe
Conservative Cornwall councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls