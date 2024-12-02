Communication is key for me and last week I was pleased to facilitate a meeting between the hauliers and National Highways with a view to solving some problems that may occur with the impending work in the Saltash Tunnel, and the essential need for our hauliers to get goods in an out of Cornwall in a timely and cost-effective manner. National Highways recognised their concerns, and that any delay has an impact on their businesses and they are working together to set up a direct line of communication.