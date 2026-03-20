I AM regularly asked if there is any update on actions taken following the pollution incident in the White River last June. This is something I regularly chase the Environment Agency on, and I wanted to share an update which I had from them recently:
“The St Austell/White River pollution investigation is in progress. As you can appreciate, we are unable to discuss the investigation thus far as doing so would invalidate the process.
“For a successful investigation it is necessary to compile a robust case file composed of: evidence gathered to prove the source of the pollution, the pathway into the environment and the impact on the receptor (in this case the St Austell River). Evidence in a case like this comprises, for example, witness statements and interviews under caution with those suspected of committing any offence.
“The case file is proactively managed by our water industry enforcement team. Our incident response and environment officers work to collect evidence of harm to use in the first instance. Data gathered needs to be assessed methodically in order to produce intelligence which renders a fully evidenced picture of events leading to the pollution.”
I will continue to provide updates, and I hope that the time and resource put into this matter by the Environment Agency will lead to a positive outcome with those found to be responsible being prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Recently we saw news reports on several outcomes of investigations on water pollution incidents. Successful prosecution of these environmental pollution incidents took a number of years, so, while we all wish these things could be done quicker, it is not out of the ordinary for these investigations to go on for some time.
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