Having spent much of my working life either in or on the water, and being a keen surfer and swimmer, it goes without saying that I am passionate to ensure we have cleaner seas and rivers. We need to ensure that our marine environment is abundantly rich and full of life. So many of us use our rivers and seas for work, leisure, fitness and they are a big draw for many visitors and thus of huge economic importance. It was refreshing to see the CEO of South West Water being held to account by a select committee recently and we learnt that there is a plan to improve water quality albeit a 15 year one. We need to ensure that areas of concern in our local area are prioritised and South East Cornwall is not at the back of the queue as can so often be the case.