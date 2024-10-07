ONE year on from the terrorist attack which ignited an explosion of violence in the Middle East, the human cost is staggering.
In this war, leaders on all sides have used violence to advance their own political agendas, with devastating consequences for the people they are meant to serve. In Gaza, Hamas claimed they were fighting to liberate their people from Israeli oppression. But their murderous raid on Israel was never going to end in liberation — it was guaranteed to provoke a massive retaliation, one that would leave far more Palestinians dead than Israelis.
Meanwhile, in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a career-threatening failure of security. His response was not to seek a peaceful solution but to embark on a war of retribution, knowing that thousands of innocent people would die. Yet, it has allowed him to cling to power for another year, despite the catastrophic cost.
The violence didn't stop there. In Lebanon, Hezbollah began firing rockets over the border, forcing thousands of Israeli civilians to flee their homes.
At the heart of this violence is the ideology of Nationalism, which divides the world into two groups: “The People” and “The Other.” Nationalist leaders portray themselves as the voice of The People, so to disagree with them is branded as disloyalty. In this worldview, having a difference of opinion is enough to make you an "Enemy of The People." This kind of rhetoric has dragged the citizens of Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran into a conflict that most of them do not want. The vast majority of ordinary residents simply want to live in peace, but they are being forced into a spiral of violence by leaders who use identity and division to maintain their own political power.
Liberalism offers an alternative. Where Nationalism sees people first and foremost as part of a group, Liberalism values individuals and their right to live a life of peace, security, and opportunity. Last October, the Liberal Democrats unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas, but while other parties gave the Israeli government the green light to escalate the situation, we have consistently called for peace through diplomacy.
As this brutal conflict enters its second year, and the consequences of Nationalism become ever clearer, we must ask ourselves: where is the path to peace? The light of Liberalism, with its commitment to individual rights and diplomacy over violence, is perhaps the only way forward. If we are ever to see peace in the Middle East, it will come not through division but through the recognition that every individual, no matter where they live, deserves the chance to live without fear.
Colin Martin
Liberal Democrat Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath