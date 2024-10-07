At the heart of this violence is the ideology of Nationalism, which divides the world into two groups: “The People” and “The Other.” Nationalist leaders portray themselves as the voice of The People, so to disagree with them is branded as disloyalty. In this worldview, having a difference of opinion is enough to make you an "Enemy of The People." This kind of rhetoric has dragged the citizens of Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran into a conflict that most of them do not want. The vast majority of ordinary residents simply want to live in peace, but they are being forced into a spiral of violence by leaders who use identity and division to maintain their own political power.