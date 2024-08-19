Unlike hospital staff, GPs are effectively independent small businesses. When there aren’t enough staff to see every patient, the GP has to keep going, sometimes seeing 40 to 50 patients in a single day. That’s not fair on the doctor; it’s not safe for the patient; and it’s also not good value for the NHS: When patients can’t get the help they need from their GP, they often turn up at the hospital Emergency Department instead. This ends up costing the NHS far more than a GP appointment, and causes longer waiting times for those patients who actually need hospital treatment.