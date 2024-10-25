When I trained as a teacher in 2013, I was told virtually nothing about childhood trauma or neurodiversity. I was simply advised to follow the school's behaviour policy, which usually meant giving children a couple of warnings and then sending them to some kind of "internal exclusion" room. Only after I went to work for an "alternative provision academy" did I learn about autism, ADHD and “adverse childhood experiences”. The more I learned, the more I realised these children had been present in every class I'd ever taught, but I had never been given the skills to support them properly, and they had simply been labelled by schools as "difficult".
This experience is reflected across Cornwall and the country. If teachers aren't trained to recognise these signs and adapt the way they work to meet the needs of these students, they can inadvertently make the children's problems worse.
According to a report published last week by the National Audit Office, demand for Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) has increased nationwide by 140 per cent in the past decade. So although funding has increased by 58 per cent in that time, many local authorities are facing financial crisis. The amount Cornwall Council receives for supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is among the lowest funded in the country (144th out of 149 councils). By March 2025, our SEND deficit is forecast to reach £49-million — covering this without extra government support would require a Council Tax increase of 15 per cent.
The law requires EHCPs to be completed within 20 weeks, but The National Audit Office has found that across England only 50 per cent are issued within the statutory 20-week period, contributing to low parental confidence in the system. I have spoken with many Cornish families who have waited years to get their EHCP! The truth is that councils simply don’t have the money to process EHCPs as fast as they should.
It doesn’t have to be like this. Liberal Democrats believe that an individual's life chances should not be reduced simply because they are different.
With better training in mainstream schools, teachers would more easily recognise the signs of trauma or neurodiversity. A dedicated, qualified mental health professional in every primary and secondary school would ensure that all children, parents and teachers have someone they can turn to for help.
This week, Chancellor Rachael Reeves will set out Labour’s spending priorities in her first budget. She has spoken of the importance of investing in the physical capital of the UK (such as power lines and ports), but if she really wants to build a better country, she must invest in “human capital” too.
Colin Martin
Liberal Democrat Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath