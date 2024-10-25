When I trained as a teacher in 2013, I was told virtually nothing about childhood trauma or neurodiversity. I was simply advised to follow the school's behaviour policy, which usually meant giving children a couple of warnings and then sending them to some kind of "internal exclusion" room. Only after I went to work for an "alternative provision academy" did I learn about autism, ADHD and “adverse childhood experiences”. The more I learned, the more I realised these children had been present in every class I'd ever taught, but I had never been given the skills to support them properly, and they had simply been labelled by schools as "difficult".