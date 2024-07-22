For decades, the Liberal Democrats have campaigned for a “Fair Deal for Cornwall”, which misses out on hundreds of millions of pounds because government “funding formulas” work against us. If anything, Cornwall ought to receive more than the national average because delivering public services in a rural area is more expensive, but in fact we receive far less than others. For example, Cornwall’s funding for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities is £15.1-million per year below the national average.