As a Cornwall Councillor for Saltash, I have been an active member of the Children and Families Overview and Scrutiny Committee down at County Hall. It is great to see this Administration investment into children and young people across the county. Despite many challenges and rising costs, it is one of the most effective and cross-party committees I have engaged with as a Cornwall Councillor. If I am lucky enough to be re-elected on 1st May, I hope to continue this important work, supporting our families in Saltash and across Cornwall.