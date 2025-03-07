At the recent Saltash Town Council meeting, I reported on a significant increase in Early Help Assessments across Cornwall. Since 2019, these assessments have risen by 87 per cent, with over 1,250 additional assessments every six months. This sharp increase led me to question whether it was due to a greater need for support or the improved accessibility of services through our integrated family hubs.
Cornwall’s Early Help Hubs act as a vital single point of access for professionals, families, and young people seeking support. These hubs offer a range of services aimed at early childhood development and well-being, helping families navigate challenges before they escalate.
At a recent Safer Saltash meeting—a multi-agency forum where councillors, police, and community groups collaborate—I took the opportunity to request a visit to the local family hub to see first hand the work being done.
From the moment I arrived, I was struck by the warm and welcoming nature of the administration team, who provide the first point of contact for families. The hub offers an impressive range of services, including midwifery, postnatal care, baby weighing, and infant health support. Crucially, if parents need immediate help with their new born, they can access professional assistance on-site.
One particularly valuable service is the team of school nurses, who transitioned from the NHS to Cornwall Council in 2018. Parents can now contact them directly via an advice line, making it easier to seek guidance without unnecessary delays.
For families facing financial difficulties, the hub also provides advice on funding for nursery places. Additionally, for young children struggling with mental health issues, tailored support is available through in-person or online courses—one of the most successful being Working Things Out, which has made a real difference in children’s lives.
During my visit, I also met three youth workers who were running courses at the hub. They spoke passionately about their work and expressed their gratitude to Saltash Town Council for its ongoing support of the town’s youth centres. Their enthusiasm was clear, and they proudly showed me the award they had recently received—Best Directory Award for Cornwall Family Information Services 2024, a national recognition of excellence.
This visit reinforced just how important our family hubs are in providing early intervention and ongoing support to local families. The work being done here is making a real difference, and I encourage anyone who needs support to reach out and take advantage of these valuable services.
As a Cornwall Councillor for Saltash, I have been an active member of the Children and Families Overview and Scrutiny Committee down at County Hall. It is great to see this Administration investment into children and young people across the county. Despite many challenges and rising costs, it is one of the most effective and cross-party committees I have engaged with as a Cornwall Councillor. If I am lucky enough to be re-elected on 1st May, I hope to continue this important work, supporting our families in Saltash and across Cornwall.