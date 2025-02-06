The Liberal Democrats have been vocal in their criticism of the government’s approach. We argue that while addressing the housing shortage is important, it should not come at the expense of environmental protection. We contend that the government is prioritising developers’ interests over the long-term health of the natural world. The Liberal Democrats have called for more robust environmental safeguards, insisting that building on valuable land should not be allowed without thorough environmental reviews and stronger regulations. We believe that a more balanced approach, which protects green spaces while addressing housing needs, is possible.