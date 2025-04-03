Porthpyra: Porth – Cove, Pyra – Personal name
what3words - ///identity.umbrellas.potential
Porthpyra yw treveglos war an arvor dyghow, hag yw desedhys a-dro dhe seyth mildir est a Fowydh, ha peswar mildir west a Logh. Lemmyn yth yw gwig gerys da gans havysi, gans lies chi pyskadoryon hengovek hag alsyow garow yn ogas.
Porthpyra a dhisplegyas avel porth y’n dewdhegves kansbledhen, gans franklondya ow tos ha bos sewen ynwedh. Franklondya yn Porthpyra a dhrehedhas ughboynt y’n seytekves kansbledhen, pan wrug breselyow gans Statys Unys ha Pow Frynk styrya tollow ughel rag gwari ynperthys.
Yn 1817 hager-awel wyls a dhistruis lies rann an porth. Mes yn 1824 yth esa an gwettha tewedh bythkweth, ha tri chi distuys, unn kay dien ha hanter kay aral skubys dhe-ves, hag a-dro dhe hanterkans skath skwattys dhe dharnow.
-------------
Polperro is a village on the south coast, and is located about seven miles east of Fowey, four miles west of Looe. Now it is a favourite village for tourists, with many traditional fishermen's’ houses and rugged cliffs nearby.
Polperro developed as a port in the 12th century, with the business of smuggling also prospering. Smuggling in Polperro reached a peak in the 17th century when wars with America and France meant high taxes for imported goods.
In 1817 a violent storm destroyed many parts of the port. Then in 1824 came the worst ever storm, with three houses destroyed, one entire quay and half of another swept away, and about 50 boats dashed to pieces.
