Chilosk Lannvab: Chi – House, Losk – Burning, Lann – holy place, Vab (Mab) - personal name
what3words - ///exhales.drilled.lifetimes
Chilosk Lannvab yw treveglos ogas dhe Bennrynn hag Aberfala yn pluw Lannvab. Yma Kreun Argal yn y gerghyn, splann rag kerdhes ha pyskessa. Hanow tyller Chilosk a styr yn apert chi hag a veu leskys, mes nyns yw aswonys an acheson rag an hanow.
Mabe Burnthouse is a village near Penryn and Falmouth in the parish of Mabe. It is close to the Argal Reservoir, which is excellent for walks and fishing. The name Burnthouse self-evidently means a house that has been burnt, but the reason for the name is not known.
Yma treveglos erel henwys chilosk, ha hemm yw prag yth yw keworrys Lannvab, henwyn an pluw, dhodho. Dre vras tus a dhevnydh an hanow Lannvab hepken rag an treveglos.
There are other villages named Burnthouse, and that is why Mabe, the name of the parish, is added. Actually, most people only use the name Mabe for the village.
Lannvab a styr tyller sans mab. Mab yw martesen hanow personek (kepar ha S. Mabon) po an ger Kernewek “mab”.
Mabe means holy place of Mab. Mab is perhaps a personal name (like St Mabyn) or the Cornish word “mab”, meaning son.
