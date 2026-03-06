Anyway, the reason this was relevant was I was standing under said tree and looking at the lawn, which is looking a bit sorry for itself after this rain, and noting a plethora of small green shoots. After thinking this was a strange weed, I realised it was tiny sycamore trees sprouting from the seeds cast off the tree from last autumn. As I cut the lawn, it will take care of them but have to say there are dozens and dozens, all from one tree.