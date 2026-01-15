The trees are able to store water and this helps create the massive trunks. The biggest trunk on record is the Sagole Baobab in the northern province in South Africa, the Limpopo. However, it took its top billing after the most famous tree collapsed in 2017, the Sunland Baobab. This tree was over 22 metres high and had a circumference of 47 metres. But what made it truly unique was the fact that it had something odd inside it – a bar.