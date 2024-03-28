Grampound itself was first mentioned as Ponsmur in 1296, similar to today’s spelling in Kernewek, Ponsmeur, meaning great bridge. There are other medieval settlements mentioned earlier in the area Penbetha in 969, Penwarne in 1198 and Bossilian in 1296 at the same time as Ponsmur. To the northeast of Grampound are the remains of an Iron Age/Romano British enclosure and rounds of six known ones surrounding the village. The manor of Tybesta belonging to the tenant in chief, the Earl of Cornwall Robert of Mortain, was mentioned in Domesday in 1086. By 1296 the settlement, later known as Grampound, grew around the bridge on both sides of the River Fal which runs through the village. The first bridge is believed to have been built in 1250 during the time of Richard Earl of Cornwall and it is a version of his shield with a lion rampant surrounded by bezants that is seen on the bridge, within the seal of the Borough of Grampound. It is suggested that Richard granted the first charter around that time and later confirmed by his son Edmund as Earl of Cornwall. In 1332 a further charter was granted by John of Eltham the last earl of Cornwall before it became a duchy. This 1332 charter gave extensive privileges to Grampound including a weekly market, fairs, a manorial mill, and a gild merchant freedom from tolls. The Hundred Court of Powder was moved into the town. Records confirm the existence of the borough predates the charter of John of Eltham as in 1297 there were 28 rent paying burgesses.