I joined the chair of the Towns Deal Board and representatives to have a good look around and mark the moment these major alterations begin in earnest. Nature has clearly noted that Government policy is to deliver a net gain for nature recovery with every building project as a fairly established tree has grown up through the downpipe and stubbornly refuses to give up the spot despite efforts of the land trust team! I was also privileged to meet with the building site manager of the West Cornwall Hospital Outpatient Wing on Friday. The empty houses that have been an eyesore for years are gone and the site levelled. It’s taken a while to get to this point - back in 2019, the then Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced 59 new ambulances for Cornwall and a new Outpatient Department for West Cornwall Hospital following discussions with myself and colleagues about pressure on Cornwall’s NHS.