• It is also untrue that there is somehow an exponential, rather than linear relationship between the geographical size of the devolved authority and the size of the financial settlement it receives – nowhere is this said in the white paper or in Government policy but it’s clear that deprivation will be considered – another reason to highlight Cornwall's distinctive rural challenges. Of course, there is a “default assumption” of them having a population of 1.5-million, but the White Paper accepts that “in some places, smaller authorities may be necessary”, outlining that “identity” may play a role.