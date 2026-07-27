For too long, we’ve witnessed the gradual decline of town centres, and Andy is determined to help them. We’re all too familiar with high streets that were once vibrant centres of community life deteriorating into empty shopfronts and boarded-up buildings, accompanied with declining footfall. That’s why I took hands-on action to bring vacant and derelict buildings back into use through St Austell CLT, a community-owned housing co-operative founded together with an expert local steering group. I believe that with these efforts, combined with as High Street Rental Auctions, which force landlords to rent out units that have been vacant for more than a year, and the £301 million commitment to High Streets Innovation Partnerships to transform town centres, we can once again breathe life into our high streets.