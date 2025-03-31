As Steff Aquarone, MP for North Norfolk, made the point last week during a debate I participated in to consider coastal communities, many of his constituents will share far more experiences with their coastal friends in Cornwall, than with those down the road in the city of Norwich. Living in a seaside town is unique. I love Cornwall. It's my home. But I am more aware than ever, how getting good health and economic outcomes is more challenging here than it is in more central areas, and when it comes to climate change, we really are at the sharp end.