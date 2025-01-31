Also this week, I continued to apply pressure on the government over their decision to delay urgent rebuilding work at North Devon District Hospital. The hospital was placed by Health Secretary Wes Streeting in ‘Wave 3’ of the New Hospital Programme review, meaning work might not even begin until 2035. This delay is completely unacceptable for patients and staff who rely on the hospital for essential care, and that’s why I supported my colleague Ian Roome MP’s open letter to the Health Secretary, urging him to visit the hospital and see the dire situation for himself. The maintenance backlog now exceeds £40-million, and without urgent investment, the strain on services will only worsen. If you live in North Cornwall and are affected by the hospital’s condition, I strongly encourage you to sign the letter, which you can find on Ian Roome’s Facebook page. The more voices we have pushing for change, the better chance we have of speeding up urgent work at the hospital.