When the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, announced in September that the new hospital plan was ‘subject to review’, I urged the Government to reconsider. While this update is welcome, I raised concerns with the Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care over the delay to improvements at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, which will now not take place until at least 2035. Every patient, no matter where they live, deserves reliable care, and I will continue to hold the Government to account to ensure they deliver on their commitments to our community.