Since the last General Election, devolution has been an important topic for Cornwall. It is a sensitive subject, tied to our identity, heritage, and culture, and it could impact many aspects of daily life. This is not a decision that can, or should, be rushed.
From the election campaign to my work as your MP, my aim has been to do politics differently here. I want to make the right choices for you, choices that deliver meaningful improvements to infrastructure, transport, public services, and opportunities.
I also believe it is important to recognise South East Cornwall’s unique position. We stand as the gateway into Cornwall, with many of our services and jobs across the border in Plymouth. These economic and social ties to Devon are essential to households here, and some of our biggest challenges like transport, healthcare, and skills provision require collaboration with our Devon neighbours. This doesn’t take away from our Cornish identity but adds complexity to any decisions on devolution.
A Cornwall-only deal appeals to many, and I understand why. Cornwall’s unique identity and rich cultural heritage must always be protected. A deal focused solely on Cornwall could provide more local control without compromise. However, a Cornwall-only deal risks being left on the starting blocks as other areas race towards improvements, as we remain on the foundation-level settlement, offering limited powers and less funding under the government’s current devolution framework.
On the other hand, a combined authority deal could unlock transformative funding and powers that Cornwall might not secure on its own. To succeed, this approach would need to ensure that Cornwall’s voice isn’t drowned out, or that resources are unfairly distributed. With the right safeguards, working with Devon could deliver real benefits while respecting Cornwall’s identity, history, and ensure better outcomes for residents.
Residents across Cornwall deserve better access to improved public services, safer roads, and for our children to attend well-funded schools. If a deal doesn’t work for Cornwall, I’ll reject it. But if it offers the powers and funding needed to transform our region, then we should be ready to act.
Cornish culture, our national minority status, and heritage are not negotiable, they are integral to who we are and must be celebrated. Any deal must strengthen, respect and bolster Cornwall’s identity, not compromise it.
Results from a recent Cornwall Chamber of Commerce survey found that 60% of businesses don’t believe a Cornwall-only deal is feasible. I want to hear from business and organisations in Cornwall’s key sectors, and local residents about your thoughts on devolution. What deal do you want to see and why? How would one option improve your business or daily life over the other?
Please get in touch via email on [email protected]. Together, we can shape a future for Cornwall that respects our identity and delivers the investment and opportunities we need.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall