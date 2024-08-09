Parliament is in recess, but I have not taken my foot off the accelerator. I was very glad to have held my first surgery at a brilliant local community centre. While being in Westminster and advocating for South East Cornwall is incredibly important, the conversations that I have with you and other local residents are what provide the information necessary to deliver our fair share. I will continue to hold these roaming surgeries across the constituency to help residents. Each surgery will be in a new location to ensure I am as accessible as possible. If you are interested in booking an appointment, please email me at [email protected] to register your interest.