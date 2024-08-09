Parliament is in recess, but I have not taken my foot off the accelerator. I was very glad to have held my first surgery at a brilliant local community centre. While being in Westminster and advocating for South East Cornwall is incredibly important, the conversations that I have with you and other local residents are what provide the information necessary to deliver our fair share. I will continue to hold these roaming surgeries across the constituency to help residents. Each surgery will be in a new location to ensure I am as accessible as possible. If you are interested in booking an appointment, please email me at [email protected] to register your interest.
This past week, we have witnessed significant unrest across the country and within our communities. It is impossible to comprehend the horror of the attacks and murders in Southport. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the three little girls who tragically lost their lives, as well as the other children and adults who were injured during the incident. There is an ongoing court case, and we must allow the police and the trial to continue without prejudice or interference. It is crucial that we give the families and communities time and space to heal, free from outside voices spreading misinformation and hate.
I believe in the right to protest peacefully, in free speech, and in healthy, open discussions. However, we must remain respectful and remember that real people are on the other side of the screen. The events over recent days have shown how easily online hate can translate into physical violence on our streets, leading to attacks on innocent civilians and police officers. I stand with these brave police officers protecting our community. South East Cornwall resists these displays of division — there is no place for violence or hate here, and those who seek to cause disruption do not represent us or our special corner of Cornwall.
I’m extremely pleased to see progress on the Lostwithiel station footbridge. I have received a lot of correspondence from local residents about the difficulties caused from the lack of access. I recently met with the fantastic team at Network Rail to discuss the works here and the temporary bridge that is being built, while plans for the permanent replacement are progressing. The temporary bridge works should be completed by the end of the month, making day-to-day life much easier for local people.
It is brilliant that this Labour government has immediately begun work on the Passenger Rail Services (Public Ownership Bill) in Parliament. This Bill, along with all the work being undertaken at the Department for Transport, will address some of the vital improvements needed for our public transport. I will continue pushing for South East Cornwall to benefit from these improvements, including changes to the Tamar Toll to reduce financial burdens for local residents. Labour will continue delivering the change needed across Cornwall and the country.
Anne Gelderd, Labour MP for South East Cornwall