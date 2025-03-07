Cornwall’s rich culture and traditions were proudly celebrated in Parliament last week as all six Cornish MPs came together to host a St Piran’s Day event. Local businesses and organisations from across the Duchy joined us to mark the occasion, making it a fantastic opportunity to champion Cornwall at the heart of Westminster. It was particularly welcome to hear Sir Keir Starmer, during the week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, wish everyone a happy St Piran’s Day and recognise not only the significance of Cornwall’s national minority status, culture, and heritage but also our bright future.
While my role is focused on delivering improvements on a local level, as your MP I also work at the national and international level for the benefit of South East Cornwall residents. Alongside my work in Westminster, I continue to work closely with South East Cornwall’s councillors. Staying in close contact with others working on the ground is vital to addressing local issues. Councillors play a key role in raising your concerns with me, ensuring that there is an additional route for voices from our communities to be heard and acted upon.
In addition to my work in South East Cornwall, I also chaired the first meeting of the APPG for Nordic Countries with my co-chair Dr Ben Spencer. This group provides an important forum for discussions with our Nordic allies on issues that impact us all, from international security to climate change. International conflicts undermine UK security and prosperity, and it is right that this government take action.
Last week also marked International Women’s Day. An important moment to celebrate the women in our lives. I was pleased to attend a parliamentary event where I spoke to young women about my journey into politics and what it is like as a female MP. Encouraging more women to take up leadership roles is key to breaking down barriers and ensuring equal representation at all levels of government.
Labour has a proud history of delivering for women. It was a Labour government that introduced landmark policies such as the Equal Pay Act and the Sex Discrimination Act, family allowances, maternity leave, and the right to request flexible working. Through our Plan for Change, Labour has a long-term vision to turn women’s equality into a reality by strengthening women’s economic security, improving women’s health, and taking strong action against violence against women and girls.
Whether mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, or colleagues, women play an essential role in our communities and across various industries. I am passionate about seeing more women enter politics. When more women are involved in decision-making, we build a more representative leadership that truly reflects our society.