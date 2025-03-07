Cornwall’s rich culture and traditions were proudly celebrated in Parliament last week as all six Cornish MPs came together to host a St Piran’s Day event. Local businesses and organisations from across the Duchy joined us to mark the occasion, making it a fantastic opportunity to champion Cornwall at the heart of Westminster. It was particularly welcome to hear Sir Keir Starmer, during the week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, wish everyone a happy St Piran’s Day and recognise not only the significance of Cornwall’s national minority status, culture, and heritage but also our bright future.