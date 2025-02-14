Recently, my team held our first Caseworker Community Drop-in at Liskeard Library. These sessions, held across the constituency, are designed for people to raise local issues without needing to travel or rely on email or phone. As always, the issues raised were wide-ranging, from SEND provision to vital discussions on transport and cancer patient funding. These drop-ins are a great opportunity to stay in close contact with residents and complement my more typical MP surgeries.
During National Apprenticeship Week, it’s important to recognise the crucial role local opportunities play in preparing young people for the world of work. Apprenticeships offer valuable experiences and a pathway to stable careers. Yet, local opportunities have not kept pace with the growing demand. We must do more to ensure young people in South East Cornwall can access quality opportunities close to home.
Against an increasingly turbulent global backdrop, the challenges that will shape the future of the younger generation seem ever growing. I’ve heard many concerns from parents, teachers, and young people about the barriers to education and career opportunities in South East Cornwall.
Cornwall has long faced unique challenges in post-16 education. With no local colleges and limited further education options, many school leavers are forced to seek opportunities outside Cornwall. This has worsened since Cornwall Council’s decision to close three out of four Adult Education Centres in South East Cornwall, including Torpoint, Saltash, and Callington. These closures severely limit access to skills and training, pushing young people to travel even further for the vital qualifications, they need to succeed.
We cannot allow our young people to slip through the cracks. The closure of the Yep! Programme, which supported those not in education, employment or training (NEET), and the potential loss of skilled support staff will directly affect vulnerable young people.
I have called on Cornwall Council to take urgent action to support NEET young people and ensure local organisations remain funded to continue to provide essential services. Without these spaces and services, many young people would be left without the guidance they desperately need to thrive.
As we work towards rebuilding these essential services, we must also ensure that our local transport links, especially for school children, remain reliable and financially accessible. From school transport boundaries to local bus services, we cannot allow these issues to further isolate our communities.
I urge everyone to continue sharing their concerns. You can get in touch by post, email, phone, or by visiting one of the Caseworker Community Sessions with my team. Your correspondence ensures that I am able to understand the views of local residents and that South East Cornwall’s voice is heard loud and clear in Westminster.
Anna Gelderd, Labour MP for South East Cornwall