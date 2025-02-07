I recently met with Bacta, the organisation representing the seaside entertainment sector, to discuss how we can better support the crucial coastal businesses like arcades and family attractions. These businesses bring visitors to towns like Looe and Polperro, supporting local shops, cafes, and accommodation. But like many industries tied to tourism, they struggle outside peak season, relying on the summer boom to see them through quieter months. While tourism is vital, it cannot be our only route to prosperity. Local families and businesses shouldn’t struggle while waiting for summer to return.