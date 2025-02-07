Cornwall’s coastline is at the heart of our communities, shaping our industries, livelihoods, and way of life for generations. From seaside amusements to fishing boats landing their catch, our coastal economy is rich in history and opportunity. Yet, local residents face uncertainty with seasonal job insecurity, rising costs, and struggling industries.
I recently met with Bacta, the organisation representing the seaside entertainment sector, to discuss how we can better support the crucial coastal businesses like arcades and family attractions. These businesses bring visitors to towns like Looe and Polperro, supporting local shops, cafes, and accommodation. But like many industries tied to tourism, they struggle outside peak season, relying on the summer boom to see them through quieter months. While tourism is vital, it cannot be our only route to prosperity. Local families and businesses shouldn’t struggle while waiting for summer to return.
That’s why I’m committed to strengthening our coastal economy year-round. Fishing and marine industries have long provided livelihoods, but they face rising pressures. With the right support, they can continue for generations. In Parliament, I’ve called for a balance between nature recovery and a fair deal for fishers, ensuring coastal communities are not left behind.
Sustainability and economic security must go hand in hand. A healthy marine environment supports both wildlife and livelihoods, because what’s good for fish is good for fishers. That’s why I strongly advocate for better marine planning that supports fishing, conservation, and clean energy. Decisions on renewable energy and conservation must involve those who live and work on our coasts. When done right, investment in marine industries creates reliable, skilled jobs that complement traditional industries.
Coastal communities need investment that works for us, better transport links, fairer funding for essential services, and improved broadband and connectivity. South East Cornwall’s unique position must be recognised. Many residents rely on Plymouth for healthcare, education, and employment. Transport links, including the Tamar Crossings, are vital lifelines that connect people to these services, contributing to our regional economy.
We must also tackle the housing crisis and Cornwall’s wages. Tourism is important, but it shouldn’t restrict our communities. The lack of genuinely affordable homes forces local residents to move away from social circles, employment, and education. If our coastal communities are to thrive, infrastructure investment must reflect the reality of how people live and work across Cornwall and Devon.
Labour will deliver growth across our region, and I’ll continue to fight hard in Westminster to ensure we’re no longer the UK’s forgotten corner when it comes to investment and opportunity. This work has already begun, the Chancellor recently announced £28-million for Cornish Metals to support the green energy transition and create quality jobs.
We need a vision that balances growth with sustainability. A future where fishing communities thrive alongside a healthier marine environment, where tourism is supported but not the only option, and where coastal towns have the investment they need to be vibrant and resilient.