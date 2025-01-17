Firstly, my team and I will soon be moving from our temporary office base to Liskeard. Unlike the ‘shop front’ style office you may be used to, this office will be available for pre-booked meetings and appointments only. This will ensure that we can discuss important matters in a private and focused setting, allowing us to give your concerns the attention they deserve. Once we are set up in this space, we will be able to share the official constituency office address. In the interim, we have an office contact number for those who cannot contact us online: 07783 636284. This will have a voicemail option available from Friday, January 24. Please ensure your message contains your full name, postcode, and phone number so that someone from my team can get back to you.