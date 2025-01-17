Many of you have been in touch to ask when I will be setting up my permanent office. I am committed to making my office as accessible as possible and have given a lot of thought to how I can best meet the needs of constituents across South East Cornwall. With this in mind, I have made the decision that my constituency office will operate in two complementary ways.
Firstly, my team and I will soon be moving from our temporary office base to Liskeard. Unlike the ‘shop front’ style office you may be used to, this office will be available for pre-booked meetings and appointments only. This will ensure that we can discuss important matters in a private and focused setting, allowing us to give your concerns the attention they deserve. Once we are set up in this space, we will be able to share the official constituency office address. In the interim, we have an office contact number for those who cannot contact us online: 07783 636284. This will have a voicemail option available from Friday, January 24. Please ensure your message contains your full name, postcode, and phone number so that someone from my team can get back to you.
To complement the new Liskeard office, I am introducing a schedule of pop-up office sessions across the constituency starting in February. These mobile sessions will rotate around South East Cornwall, allowing us to meet with you more regularly in your local areas. Whether you have a personal concern, a question about a local issue, my aim is to ensure everyone has an opportunity to engage with us on the issues that matter most to them.
Additionally, I will be launching a monthly newsletter at the end of January, with a website to follow shortly after. These will provide regular updates of what I have been working on both in Westminster and in the constituency. Please do get in touch if you would like to be included on the newsletter mailing list.
At home, I will be continuing to listen to your concerns and those of local councillors, groups, and organisations to guide my work in Westminster. With the local elections approaching in May, a new season of campaigning has begun, and I look forward to knocking on doors across South East Cornwall to hear directly from you. Your input is invaluable, and I encourage you to take part in consultations, share your ideas, and contact my office if there is anything you would like to discuss.
Please note I will be sharing full details of my roving office schedule will be shared in the Cornish Times during the last week of January, in my first newsletter, on my social media pages, and distributed to all parish and town councils in the constituency.
I look forward to hearing from you throughout 2025.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall