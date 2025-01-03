As we welcome 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on all we’ve achieved together in South East Cornwall and share my hopes for the year to come. The New Year is a time for fresh starts, renewed focus, and hope—a chance to build on progress, tackle challenges, and dedicate ourselves to making our community an even better place to live.
One of the proudest moments of my life came this past year when I was elected as your Member of Parliament. It has been an inspiring and humbling few months, and I am deeply honoured to serve this incredible constituency. From the wild coastlines to our vibrant towns and villages, South East Cornwall is full of resilient, hard-working, and generous people who make this place so special.
Looking back, 2024 was a year of progress. I’ve taken your concerns and made sure your voice has been heard, raising them within Parliament, on issues like rural broadband, SEND transport, veterans’ support, and fairer tolls for the Tamar Bridge. While there’s still much more to do, it’s important to pause and celebrate how far we’ve come.
One particular highlight has been the growing focus on challenges faced by SEND families. This year, I will be launching the SEND Family Network, a space where parents, carers, and professionals can share advice, offer support, and work together to create a brighter future for children with additional needs. This is just one example of how we can come together to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to thrive.
The year ahead will also see continued work to improve our transport links and connectivity—issues that affect everyone in South East Cornwall. From fairer Tamar Bridge tolls to addressing the future of the A38 and investing in vital infrastructure, I’ll keep fighting for solutions that benefit local residents and businesses.
2025 also presents an exciting opportunity for South East Cornwall to lead the way in renewable energy and sustainable growth. From our potential in floating offshore wind to marine conservation efforts, I’m committed to ensuring that our constituency plays a key role in the green industrial revolution. By embracing innovation and protecting our natural environment, we can create new jobs, restore our ecosystems, and secure a thriving future for generations to come.
As your MP, I’m continually inspired by the energy, determination, and kindness I see in our community. Whether it’s a conversation at a local event, a letter or email, or a chat on the doorstep, your voices guide my work in Westminster. Together, we can make South East Cornwall an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
So here’s to 2025 — a year of hope, hard work, and fresh opportunities. I wish you all good health, happiness, and success in the year to come.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall