As your Member of Parliament, I take every decision in the House of Commons with a deep sense of responsibility, particularly on issues that affect people so profoundly. I voted in support of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. This decision was not taken lightly. It followed careful thought, listening to constituents, and reflecting on the wider implications of the Bill.
This legislation addresses a deeply personal issue: the right of terminally ill adults, with a prognosis of six months or less to live, to make an informed decision about the timing and manner of their death. My vote was not about finalising a new law but about ensuring that this important issue continues to be debated and scrutinised in Parliament.
This was a free vote, which meant MPs could decide according to their conscience, rather than following party lines. The government has chosen to remain neutral on this Bill, allowing a debate free from political pressure. I believe this was the right approach, as assisted dying is an issue that transcends politics and touches on deeply personal values.
I want to thank everyone who reached out to me after my recent Cornish Times article on this topic. Many of you shared personal experiences and heartfelt views, whether in support of or against the Bill. I am grateful for your honesty and trust - it helped shape my decision.
I voted in favour of this Bill for two main reasons. Firstly, voting against it would have ended further debate in Parliament. This is far too important and sensitive an issue to close down without thorough discussion. Supporting the Bill at this stage ensures that it will continue to be carefully debated and refined.
Secondly, I believe that individuals with a terminal illness, who meet strict criteria, should have the right to make a dignified choice about how and when they die. This Bill is about offering autonomy and compassion to those at the end of their lives, while continuing to uphold high-quality palliative and end-of-life care.
If this Bill were to become law, it would need robust safeguards. It would apply only to those with a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less, and decisions would need to be entirely voluntary and free from any external pressure. The legislation should never become an alternative to proper investment in palliative care.
Assisted dying is an emotional and highly personal issue, and I understand the range of views held by people in our community. My vote was cast in the hope that Parliament can continue this vital discussion, with the care and thoughtfulness it demands. This is about ensuring that those at the end of their lives have access to dignity, support, and choice.
Thank you once again to those who took the time to share their views with me. Your voices have been instrumental in guiding my approach.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall