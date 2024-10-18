IT HAS been another busy week. We’ve had the Tamar tolls inquiry in full swing, concerns over flooding in Looe, and plenty of activity in Westminster as the Labour government’s international investment summit showcased how the UK is making its mark on the international stage. Amidst all of this, I’ve been elected to the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), and I’m grateful for the opportunity to take on this role.
Before becoming your MP, I worked as a conservationist, so protecting the environment has always been close to my heart. It’s not just about preserving nature: it’s about ensuring that our communities in South East Cornwall have the support they need to adapt to the changes we’re all facing. Our communities are so deeply connected to the land and sea, and are often reliant on them economically whether from farming, fishing or tourism.
This past week has been a clear reminder of the importance of that work. In Looe, we’ve seen more flooding, something that has been hitting our community year after year. I visited myself on Friday to see for myself the disruption this is causing. We need real, practical solutions to these issues, and being on the EAC will help me push for them. I also met with the Environment Agency’s national flooding director to discuss exactly that.
The EAC quietly gets on with some of the most detailed and important work in Parliament. While it doesn’t always grab the headlines, it plays a crucial role in scrutinising policy and holding ministers to account. Whether it’s looking at the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, or the environmental impact of major infrastructure projects, the committee ensures that policy decisions are well-informed and that they balance environmental protection with economic needs.
These issues hit home for us. Just recently, I spoke with farmers near Liskeard who told me how volatile weather is making it harder for them to manage their land. One farmer told me how heavy rain is leading to waterlogged fields and they have noticed a reduction in the numbers of bees and other vital species. What they need is practical support, such as better water management systems and backing to adopt more sustainable farming methods.
In our coastal communities, fishers in places like Looe and Polperro are also struggling with the impact of rising sea temperatures and changes in fish stocks. Some of these families have fished for generations, and they want to continue their livelihoods. But they need stronger policies to protect marine environments while ensuring the industry remains viable.
My role on the EAC allows me to make sure South East Cornwall’s concerns are heard and that we get the long-term policies needed to support our farmers, fishers, and flood-prone communities. As always, I’d love to hear from you about what matters to you most. Your experiences help shape the work I do, and together we can ensure South East Cornwall remains a strong voice in the national debate.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall