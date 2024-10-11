In the coming weeks, Parliament will face one of its most sensitive and challenging debates: the Bill on assisted dying. This is not solely a legislative matter; it’s about life, death, suffering, and dignity. MPs will be given a free vote, meaning we’ll vote according to our conscience, without party lines. I haven’t yet decided how I’ll vote, and today I want to encourage anyone affected to get in touch.
The Bill proposes allowing terminally ill individuals with a prognosis of six months or less the option to end their life with medical assistance. Two independent doctors would be required to ensure the decision is voluntary and free from pressure. For some, this represents the right to die with dignity, free from unbearable pain. Others are concerned that even with safeguards, vulnerable people might feel pressured, particularly if they fear being a burden to loved ones.
I know how deeply this touches people’s lives. For me, this is a decision that requires careful consideration, informed by your stories and lived experiences.
This debate resonates deeply with me personally. I’ve seen the toll that terminal illness can take: both on the individual and on their family. I helped care for someone I loved, feeling helpless as they endured pain that couldn’t be relieved. Those moments are seared into my memory. They make you think hard about what it means to suffer at the end of life, and whether there should be an option to bring that suffering to an end when it becomes unbearable.
At the same time, there is an instinct to hold on to every moment with the person you love. You find yourself caught between wanting their pain to end and not wanting to say goodbye. It’s an incredibly emotional and complex experience, one that has given me great pause to reflect. I understand the desire for personal choice at the end of life, but also the need to protect the vulnerable from feeling like they should choose to end their life prematurely. I think, in the end, this decision comes down to a consideration of whether the current law is fit for purpose and what kinds of safeguards are in place to ensure it truly is a personal choice.
In South East Cornwall, we have wonderful end-of-life care providers that do vital work supporting people in their final days. Their role is invaluable - providing not only medical care but also emotional and spiritual support for families. The dignity and compassion they offer remind us that even when life is nearing its end, care and love remain essential.
As I approach this vote, if you have personal experiences, or feel strongly about the Bill, I want to hear from you. This is not an easy decision, and it’s one that will shape the lives of people in our community and beyond.
My door is always open, and I am here to listen.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall