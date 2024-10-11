At the same time, there is an instinct to hold on to every moment with the person you love. You find yourself caught between wanting their pain to end and not wanting to say goodbye. It’s an incredibly emotional and complex experience, one that has given me great pause to reflect. I understand the desire for personal choice at the end of life, but also the need to protect the vulnerable from feeling like they should choose to end their life prematurely. I think, in the end, this decision comes down to a consideration of whether the current law is fit for purpose and what kinds of safeguards are in place to ensure it truly is a personal choice.