It is hard to believe that it has been just over a month since the general election when I was elected. From taking my oath in Cornish to holding my first constituency surgery, I've been determined to start as I mean to go on, working hard to represent your interests.
Together with the other Cornish MPs, I met with MP Emma Hardy, the new minister for water in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to urge her to take immediate action. Sewage spills with every shower of rain are becoming normalised, and this should not be the case. We need to start fixing the infrastructure problems, and that begins by holding water companies to account for their actions.
I was also delighted to sign a parliamentary motion congratulating the RNLI on its 200th anniversary. The RNLI holds a special place in the hearts of many of us here in South East Cornwall. I worked for the organisation myself for several years, and their volunteers are a familiar sight on our beautiful part of the coastline. I will continue to support them, alongside our brave emergency services, however I can to keep us all safe at sea.
I was also delighted to visit Lostwithiel Railway Station to finally see the start of works on the temporary footbridge. It was great to meet with local councillors to discuss this vital project and finally see some much needed progress. I met with executives from Network Rail to discuss plans for a permanent option, which should be completed within the next two years. If anyone would like to get in contact with Network Rail about this and other projects, please use [email protected] or call the national helpline at 0345 711 4141.
While in Lostwithiel, the local councillors and I also discussed the need to reopen the Bathing Water designation process. This is something I will be keeping a close eye on and encourage residents to talk to their local community groups about participating in.
Another real highlight of my week was joining a local group for SEND families at The Core Youth and Community Centre in Saltash and talking to families about some of the issues they’ve faced in accessing adequate support from services. People are struggling after fourteen years of underfunding and a rise in demand for services. Changes are much needed, but I am very aware that from our current starting point, we have a long and difficult road ahead to achieve what children in South East Cornwall deserve.
It was a further milestone to hold the first of my roaming constituency surgeries. I was glad to have the opportunity to meet with local residents face-to-face to discuss how I can help. I will be holding more surgeries across the constituency so that I can reach as many residents as possible. Please use the following email address to book an appointment: [email protected] and I will respond as soon as possible.