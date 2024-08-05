I was also delighted to visit Lostwithiel Railway Station to finally see the start of works on the temporary footbridge. It was great to meet with local councillors to discuss this vital project and finally see some much needed progress. I met with executives from Network Rail to discuss plans for a permanent option, which should be completed within the next two years. If anyone would like to get in contact with Network Rail about this and other projects, please use [email protected] or call the national helpline at 0345 711 4141.