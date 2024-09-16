CORNWALL’S voice in parliament is strong. Stronger still because all six MPs are determined to work together to fight for what is best.
We held a very productive meeting last week with Health minister Karin Smyth MP, to commence a constructive conversation to restore our NHS and care services; services which were left after the general election in the worst crisis in their 77-year history.
Securing a fairer funding formula which reflects the very particular geographic and other challenges faced by Cornwall and Scilly; and addressing the systemic weaknesses which resulted in patients avoidably dying in emergency service queues led the discussions. The last thing politicians should do is wag their finger at overworked frontline staff, doing their very best in extremely challenging circumstances. It means politicians must support and invest to avoid these emergency service failures, discharge patients when medically fit, and support the whole system to function more effectively.
Resourcing our mental health services to combat unacceptably high suicide rates and thousands of lives lived below satisfactory functioning levels; and supporting our primary care services, GPs and community hospitals so that they are better able to divert pressure from our acute hospitals, are all matters we’ll focus on.
We’ve secured an agreement to hold regular meetings with both Minister and team, as well as local health and social care managers to monitor progress.
I asked the Health secretary, Wes Streeting MP, in the Commons last week if he will ensure the government finds the investment necessary to deliver the reforms the government believes are necessary following the publication of the Darzi review.
Liberal Democrats have offered to work with the government to ensure the reform package can be delivered. Conservatives left our NHS and care services in a complete mess. However, Labour says there’ll be no more money unless the NHS first reforms. However, we believe that it can’t reform unless it receives the investment necessary to enable that to happen.
Taxes on the big banks, big corporations, social media and tech companies would provide the income necessary to ensure essential investment. We look forward to our future meetings with government ministers.
The party conference season started this week with the Liberal Democrats in Brighton. A great time for hardened political junkies, those who can survive the frenetic debating, lobbying and sleep-deprived nature of these events. I’ve been lobbed on dozens of worthy and important matters, all of which will be followed up later in the autumn.
Good luck to those lobbyists and media pundits who have to endure all the conferences. I hope they and their livers fully recover.