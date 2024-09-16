Securing a fairer funding formula which reflects the very particular geographic and other challenges faced by Cornwall and Scilly; and addressing the systemic weaknesses which resulted in patients avoidably dying in emergency service queues led the discussions. The last thing politicians should do is wag their finger at overworked frontline staff, doing their very best in extremely challenging circumstances. It means politicians must support and invest to avoid these emergency service failures, discharge patients when medically fit, and support the whole system to function more effectively.