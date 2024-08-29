If you had asked us a week ago what his column would be about, it would have been a 500 word diatribe about an album of remixes by Cilla Black he’d come across and threatened to do an entire show based around. So, we have a lot for the Manic Street Preachers to be thankful for. Not just us, but you, the listeners and everyone else. While we can accept a club remix of John Lennon’s Imagine covered by Cilla Black is probably bizarre, there’s only so many lorra lorra laughs you can take.