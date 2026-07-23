PORT Isaac, a tourist hotspot, on the north coast of Cornwall is today famed for being Portwenn in the long-running television drama, Doc Martin. With its picturesque harbour, quaint cottages, narrow streets and glorious surrounding scenery, it’s not hard to see how this Cornish village was chosen as a superb backdrop for the hit series starring actor Martin Clunes.
Fans of the programme, including those from abroad, flock to Port Isaac and, when the series was being filmed, they would watch on in silence from behind the cameras. Large production trucks would be seen parked up on the edge of the village.
Port Isaac can also boast that it is the home of the sea shanty singers, the Fisherman’s Friends, who have gained an international following, thanks in part to the movies inspired by them. Celebrity chef Nathan Outlaw, who has businesses in Port Isaac, had a cameo role in the first film, Fisherman’s Friends (2019), as a man who unwisely parked his car within the reach of the tide.
Port Isaac has a large conservation area with old houses, cottages and business premises featuring a pleasing mix of intriguing slate roofs, chimneys and small windows. The village had a number of fish cellar buildings, particularly during the pilchard boom in the early 19th century, and an old fish cellar building still exists by the harbour. This building features the village’s Millennium Clock which was installed in the roof in the year 2000. One of the tightest thoroughfares among the narrow streets is referred to as Squeeze Belly Alley.
Fishing continues from Port Isaac, with crabs and lobsters being the main catches, and the harbour is protected by two breakwaters which were built in the first half of the 20th century.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. He further explores the county in the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which is available in print and as an ebook. More details on Andrew’s books and ebooks can be found via this link to his author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.