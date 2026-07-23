Port Isaac has a large conservation area with old houses, cottages and business premises featuring a pleasing mix of intriguing slate roofs, chimneys and small windows. The village had a number of fish cellar buildings, particularly during the pilchard boom in the early 19th century, and an old fish cellar building still exists by the harbour. This building features the village’s Millennium Clock which was installed in the roof in the year 2000. One of the tightest thoroughfares among the narrow streets is referred to as Squeeze Belly Alley.