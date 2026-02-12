DUCKPOOL, a scenic cove with rockpools, sits away to the south of the clifftop that provides a home for GCHQ Bude on the North Cornwall coast.
The name of the cove arises from the stream that flows down the Combe Valley and emerges at the top of the beach, forming a pool. The 19th century Vicar of Morwenstow, the Rev Robert Stephen Hawker, had King William’s Bridge built over the stream in the 1830s, William IV having given a donation towards the cost of the structure.
Pebbles line the top part of the beach, while there is sand to walk and play on when the tide is out. The cove, which is not suitable for swimming, is noted as a home for glow worms in the summer. The cliffs here have impressive formations but are prone to rockfalls. Second World War anti-tank concrete block “dragon’s teeth” can also be seen at the beach.
The National Trust owns nearby land, including Stowe Barton Farm. A National Trust walk crosses the farmland where one of the finest houses in Cornwall once stood.
Stowe House was built in the 1670s by John Grenville, the 1st Earl of Bath, but only stood for around six decades. In the first half of the 18th century, the earl’s direct male line came to an end and relatives decided that the mansion should be dismantled with the materials being sold off.
This resulted in elements of the house being incorporated into other properties around the country. For instance, the guildhall at South Molton in North Devon has several features from Stowe House that were shipped out from Bude. A number of relics from the mansion still remain in place, while nearby Penstowe Farmhouse was built from unsold materials.
