THIS week we remembered those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Whether you went to a ceremony, attended a service or watched the marchpast at the Cenotaph, you are probably able to recite those famous words by heart: “At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.”
It is important to remember them – without their sacrifice we would not be able to enjoy the freedom we do today. It is so easy to dismiss the sacrifice they made for you and me.
I watched part of the Festival of Remembrance last year and was thrilled to see so many young people taking part. As we get older, we need to pass the baton for remembrance services down to the younger people. Otherwise, we are in danger of losing the importance and necessity of this vital act of remembering the fallen and being thankful for them.
It is also important that we remember the sacrifice willingly made 2,000 years ago by the Son of God.
In a way, the brave, brave people who gave their lives for us in too many wars did so out of love. The British poet, John Maxwell Edmonds, penned those famous words, “For your tomorrow, we gave our today”. What an example of love.
Paul’s letter to the Romans in the Bible tells us, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us”.
Yes, absolutely, we should remember, with thanksgiving, the sacrifice of those brave men and women who gave their lives for us, so that we may know the freedom we enjoy today. But let us also remember, with thanksgiving, the sacrifice made by the Son of God that we may know eternal life.
John Diaper
Chair, Par and District Churches Together
