In similar ways, many have sought the help of churches and other faith groups to guide their response and find hope in the face of the climate crisis. This season of Lent, a group from different churches in the St Austell area will be gathering at Bishop Bronescombe School (starting on February 26 at 6.30pm) to try to find a suitable response to climate change that is true to the science, informed by the Bible, stirs us to action and gives hope in the midst of the emergency. Those of all faiths or none are equally welcome.