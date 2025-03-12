YOUNG performers are setting the stage for an all singing – all dancing event.
Sixteen members of the Caradon Youth Theatre will present “A Night At The Musicals”.
A varied programme features songs from Broadway and West End shows; Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, Les Miserables, Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.
“The cast and crew have been working really hard over the past few months,” says director Nic Early “and they are going to serve up a truly unique, top class performance, appealing to anyone who loves live entertainment!”
Performances will be at Liskeard Public Hall on Friday, March 21 (7.30pm) and Saturday, March 22 (2pm and 7.30pm) and at Lostwithiel Community Centre on Saturday, March 29 (7.30pm)
For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/caradon-youth-theatre