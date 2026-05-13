YOUNG people in and around Callington are being invited to get involved at a portable youth centre, aboard a bus with a difference.
Members of the Callington Cluster have been working with Oriel Ministries, a Christian charity based in Launceston, over the last few months with a double decker Pulse Bus in an effort to provide a community space for the area’s young people.
The bus has been kitted out with a slide from the top to bottom deck, a climbing wall, gaming stations, a drum room, craft areas, a tuck shop and seating for people to chat.
Claire Hodgkins, Callington Cluster family worker, said: “We funded Oriel Ministries to come to Callington for 10 weeks with their double decker Pulse Bus and it is fantastic.
“We wanted to work with the youth of Callington and ran it as a drop in event for teenagers on their way home from school.”
During the autumn, the bus was parked at the front of Callington Methodist Church and was staffed by members of Oriel Ministries and volunteers from local churches.
During that time, more than 30 young people, aged from 11 to 15 years old, visited the bus to take part in sessions including a space for them to chat, take part in short talks with a Christian theme and have a mug of hot chocolate.
Following this, the bus then moved on to Callington Primary School where it hosted an afterschool club in the school’s playground for children in Year 5 and Year 6.
Claire said that the young people enjoyed the visit, and is hopeful that this will help the cluster further its positive relationship with schools within the area.
She explained: “The children really enjoyed being on the bus and listened carefully during the talk time.
“We are keen to work with children and young people and develop our good relationships with the schools in our area.”
The introduction of the Pulse Bus came in addition to the work the Callington Cluster members currently do with schools including Open the Book and running bespoke workshops to support the Religious Education (RE) curriculum.
Claire added: “Through working with Oriel Ministries to bring the Pulse Bus to these rural areas, we are strengthening our outreach work and developing the school and church community relationship further.”
Jonny Lewis, Growing Younger lead, has said that getting young people involved with the church in rural areas can require unique thinking. However, once engaged, the space offers the youth an opportunity to have fun, make friends and connect in an positive environment.
He said: “Ministry to young people in rural areas often requires boldness and creative thinking. Sometimes we need to meet young people where they are, so why not take the youth club on wheels.
“Not only creating opportunities for fun and friendship, but also spaces for connection and positive experiences is a vital part of how our churches can welcome young people in a new way.”
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