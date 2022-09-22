Youth group gets own bus
A LOCAL youth group has recently made two significant steps forward in its plans to offer more youth provision in Callington.
Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) has purchased its own minibus, allowing it to resume its very popular “LiveWireBus”. The service, which takes young people from Callington and the surrounding area to two youth clubs in Saltash, resumed on September 26.
LiveWireBus started running at the end of March using a minibus borrowed from the charity Battling On, and it has proved very popular with the town’s young people. To allow it to become more independent, and possibly use it for other youth activities, the group’s committee decided to raise funds to buy its own vehicle.
Following some private donations, most notably from the Callington Town Forum, a second-hand minibus was purchased.
Paul Carey, chair of CYPG, said: “Having our own bus gives us independence and allows us to offer more flexible access not just other Youth clubs, but also to other activities that our young people want to do. We can also make the minibus available to other community groups. We very much appreciate the support of the Live Wire and The Core youth clubs in Saltash, our local community, and Battling On in helping us get to where we are.”
Kelvin Spinks, chair of Callington Town Forum CIC said: “We are very pleased to be able to assist CYPG in continuing their LiveWireBus activity. With no permanent youth facilities in Callington this minibus will be an essential part of allowing our young people to experience things they might not otherwise be able to do.”
CYPG is now a Community Interest Organisation, and therefore a registered charity.
CYPG is a voluntary organisation set up with the aim of providing opportunities for the young people of Callington and the surrounding area.
CYPG treasurer, Peter Watson, explained that the longer-term ambition is to find some permanent accommodation in which a youth club similar to Live Wire in Saltash can be established.
To do this, and to keep the minibus running, will require further funds. CYPG’s application to become a registered charity is currently under consideration by the Charities Commission, and having charitable status will give the group greater access to funding from third parties.
For more information email [email protected]
