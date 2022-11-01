Youth club have been keeping community spaces clear
Members of the Youth Club helping to keep the area in the family hub clean and tidy for community members
The Callington Youth club established by Groundwork South, along with Action for Children currently runs out of the Family Hub in Callington on Thursday evenings from 4.15pm-7.00pm. The club provides not only the opportunity to have a safe space to socialise with peers, but the opportunities in which to engage and directly contribute to developing public spaces in Callington through Youth Social Action.
The Youth Club have undertaken their social action project which stretched over October half term. Lots of young people from within the local area have been helping clear some of the space in the hub of rotten tree trunks, overgrown willow and ivy to plant grass seeds to rejuvenate the area. They have also been cleaning lichen off the wood and the summer house, so it can be painted to make the space more accessible for the young children and community residents who access the centre.
The project was born from funding of the #iwill movement, an initiative funded by the Co-op foundation & National lottery, to encourage young people to engage in Social Action, empower them, and have their voices heard.
The Youth Club are always looking for young people to get involved and are encouraging those who attend the youth club to join in with the action project. The Youth club attracts between 9-15 young people a week, and they have recently invested in new equipment to ensure it is a place where young people can relax and socialise. On November 3 Saltash Amateur Boxing club will be running a taster session with the club. To find out more visit: https://www.facebook.com/callingtonyouthclub
