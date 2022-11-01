The Youth Club have undertaken their social action project which stretched over October half term. Lots of young people from within the local area have been helping clear some of the space in the hub of rotten tree trunks, overgrown willow and ivy to plant grass seeds to rejuvenate the area. They have also been cleaning lichen off the wood and the summer house, so it can be painted to make the space more accessible for the young children and community residents who access the centre.