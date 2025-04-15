A MUCH-loved youth club in Callington is facing an uncertain future unless it can raise £100,000 before the end of the month to buy the building it currently leases.
The Callington Youth Project Group, which opened in May last year, has revealed that the former Lloyds Bank building the club uses has come up for sale – and chairman Paul Carey has expressed fears that they could be gazumped by another buyer if they are unable to secure the funds in time.
Youngsters from the town and its surrounding area are able to attend The Vault youth centre for drop in sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We have the chance to buy the building. Our total budget is almost a quarter of a million pounds, of which just over half is in hand. We need a further £100,000 to secure the deal.
“If we can do that by the end of April we’ll be home and dry – we can secure the building and keep it as a youth club forever.
“What would be really good though is to show some community support because it's important we can show funders we have the community behind us.”
Donations can be made via the link on the group’s Facebook page.