“Secondly, the forum is continuing its work to support the regeneration of the town by focusing on the marketing of Liskeard. Following the last meeting, we have made great progress in defining a need to boost footfall. We are now working on how this can be practically achieved. We need your thoughts on how the town can be marketed to attract new business and footfall. The new chair of the Liskeard Chambers of Commerce, Cllr J. Smith, will be supporting this discussion.