Youth and business are the focus of the next Liskeard Town Forum meeting, on Wednesday, March 22 at 7.30pm in the Liskeard Town Council Public Hall building.
A resident of Liskeard has raised concerns to the forum over a lack of activities for youngsters around the town.
David Ambler, acting chair of Liskeard Town Forum, explained: “The Liskeard Town Forum would like to hear the view of residents, young and old, on whether you feel more activities for children are required?
“The town is fortunate to have groups like the Scouts, Youth Sports, ATC and Guides, which all provide a great space for the children of the town. Do we need more though, or perhaps a different type of youth group?
“Could the town do with more playground equipment, or more space in the evenings where children can feel safe to gather? Are you worried by children in the street?
“Also, we would like to know if you feel children have a strong say on the direction of the town, is their voice represented sufficiently on local bodies like the Liskeard Town Council or Forum?
“The Liskeard Town Forum will hold a discussion on the topic of youth around Liskeard, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
“Secondly, the forum is continuing its work to support the regeneration of the town by focusing on the marketing of Liskeard. Following the last meeting, we have made great progress in defining a need to boost footfall. We are now working on how this can be practically achieved. We need your thoughts on how the town can be marketed to attract new business and footfall. The new chair of the Liskeard Chambers of Commerce, Cllr J. Smith, will be supporting this discussion.
“There will also be a presentation from SECTA on the issue of Airbnb – are they good or bad for the town?
“Lastly, we will hold an AGM to elect a new chair, and vice-chair, if you would like to lead on the forum, then please feel free to ask for information, we can be contacted here: [email protected]
“Forum meetings are free to attend, and are the chance for residents, groups and businesses to help shape the conversation and future of Liskeard. We look forward to seeing everyone there.