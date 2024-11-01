YOUNG people interested in careers in the construction industry are being encouraged to shape a greener future for Cornwall.
Cornwall College’s Pre-16 Green Skills Construction Pathway programme offers GCSE students an opportunity to explore sustainable building practices, with hands-on experience in renewable energy, green technologies and eco-friendly techniques.
In partnership with schools, Cornwall College is delivering workshops, assemblies and after-school clubs focused on green skills and environmental education.
“We’re excited to see schools and students engage in projects and take part in our green skills workshops,” said David Atkinson-Beaumont, head of Cornwall College in St Austell.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the college’s sustainable practices and build a community of young environmental advocates in Cornwall.”
In addition to working with schools, the college is collaborating with businesses in the renewable energy sector and environmental organisations such as RJ Working and Surfers Against Sewage. These partnerships offer students connections with leaders in sustainability and help them explore green career opportunities.
Jess Burton, pre-16 and careers manager at the Cornwall College Group, said: “It’s been amazing to see how engaged and inspired the students are. They’re eager to learn about green technologies and sustainability, and it’s clear they want to make a real difference in their communities.”