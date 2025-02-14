SCHOOL students in Ukraine have returned the love shown by people in East Cornwall as they learned about the regular aid missions to their country.
Youngsters at a school in Tseliv, which is near Liskeard’s twin town of Kopychyntsi, spent a day finding out about the work done both across the UK and by Callington-based organisation Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine. The group, founded by Darren Tait, carries out monthly humanitarian trips to the Polish border.
Teacher Liudmila Lozinska said: “Up until now the children had no real understanding of how much other countries were doing to support their country. They were so very grateful to hear about the amazing work being done by people in the UK.”
Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine is approaching its third anniversary as an organisation and volunteer drivers in the Callington area have been preparing for their 31st trip — and Darren has made an appeal for three and four-season sleeping bags.
“At the moment it is very, very cold in Ukraine,” he said. “There is lots going on around the frontline areas with the frontline changing daily, and there are lots of displaced refugees. The majority are staying within Ukraine, but they’re living in terrible conditions, and it really is bitterly cold.”
Communities in East Cornwall have been continuing to build links with their twin places in Ukraine: Liskeard has twinned with Kopychyntsi in Western Ukraine and more recently Calstock has twinned with the hromada (municipality) of Petrykivka.
Cllr Simon Cassidy said: “It’s really heartwarming to see this photo, and I just want to thank everyone across Cornwall and Devon who continue to support Darren and his volunteer teams in getting aid to the people who need it the most. The people of Ukraine are extremely grateful for everything everyone does to support them.”