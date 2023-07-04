Young women from local schools and colleges visited Tamar Crossings recently for the ‘Women in STEM Day’.
The “Engineering Her Future” event, hosted by Tamar Crossings, saw around 300 young women from Sir John Hunt, UTC Plymouth, Eggbuckland, All Saints, Tor Bridge, Discovery College and Marine Academy visit the Tamar Bridge to learn about careers in engineering from a range of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) businesses, educational and training providers.
As well as Tamar Crossings, these included Volker-Stevin Ltd, AECOM, Cormac, Babcock International, the Institution of Civil Engineers, Focus Training, City College Plymouth and Cornwall College.
Organised by the Bridging the Tamar Learning Centre in partnership with YMCA Plymouth, the event was organised as part of this year’s International Women in Engineering Day activities.
Celebrated around the world on June 23 to honour women in the field of engineering, the day focuses on raising the profile of women who are changing the field of engineering one degree at a time.
Tamar Crossings general manager David List said: “It was great to have the opportunity to host this year’s Women in STEM Day at Tamar Crossings.
“Having the responsibility for managing both the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, we particularly recognise the importance of encouraging more women to consider careers in STEM subjects.”
As well as talking with businesses, educational and training providers, the students also heard from guest speakers Sarah Jane McGlade from XEIAD, Samantha Jackman from Boost Inovations and Beverly Urbans from AECOM.