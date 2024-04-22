A YOUNG rugby player has raised £1,300 for charity by having his long hair chopped off.
Eli, from the Ship Inn, Fowey, sacrificed his locks in support of Children’s Hospice South West, which runs the Little Harbour Hospice at St Austell.
He had his hair plaited before it was cut off at the pub.
Eli’s parents said afterwards: “Lots of people came to watch and Eli couldn’t wait to get it off.
“His mum was more upset about it but it’s one less to plat in the morning now.
"All his rugby team (St Austell) clapped him at a practice for doing such a great thing for charity.”