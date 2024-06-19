A YOUNG politician is setting out to make the world a better place – one mountain at a time.
Indigo-Violet Tubbritt has completed the 3-Peaks Challenge to raise money for the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank.
The 11-year-old, who attends St Martin’s School, was part of a group of pupils who took on the gruelling 24-hour expedition.
“I did the 3-Peaks Challenge with 12 other children from across the St Barnabas Multi Academy Trust: our teacher Dave Lucas, known as Outdoor Dave, took us in two minibuses.
“Unfortunately bad weather meant we were unable to climb Ben Nevis on Friday, so we climbed Stob Mhic Mhartuin instead which was 707m. Then on Saturday we ascended Scafell Pike (978m) and on Sunday in the wind and heavy rain we climbed Snowdon (1085m)
“To go on the trip we had to do at least eight training walks of eight miles each over the six months before we left. I love being outdoors and I walk everywhere, last June I climbed Ben Nevis in much better weather.
“It was hard work, but getting to the top and seeing the views were amazing. I did get very tired and a bit homesick on the Saturday evening, but mum reassured me that I could do it, and told me how much I had raised so far, which gave me a boost to carry on.
“I chose to raise money for the Foodbank because when we first moved to Cornwall, they helped our family, and I wanted to give it back. People shouldn’t have to rely on food banks because everyone should be able to afford food. But as this is not the way our country works, then food banks are vital for some families to survive.”
Indigo-Violet says she has been interested in politics since she was about seven or eight.
“During Covid I watched the news and noticed that there were lots of things wrong in our world that I want to make right. I am especially interested in equality in our country and why NHS workers need to use food banks.”
This year, Indigo-Violet stood for Cornwall’s Youth Council on a manifesto of providing safe outdoor spaces for chlidren to play, and more suitable paths for pedestrians and cyclists. Young people voted for those candidates whose policies they agreed with through an anonymous election.
The Youth Council meet once a month and Indigo will represent South East Cornwall for a two-year term: she’s just been elected as deputy chair.
“When I grow up I want to climb Mount Everest and be Prime Minister so I can fix everything that is wrong in our country. Politicians have too much money just for talking but never doing what they tell us to do.”