CARADON Youth Theatre’s Whistle Down the Wind drew audiences in to this powerful story of love, loss, forgiveness and redemption, and kept them spellbound to the last note.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical has a different tone to the shows usually chosen by Caradon Youth Theatre (CYT). There aren’t so many high energy, upbeat songs, and the overall feel is darker, more threatening and uncertain, making it a harder piece for a very young cast to immerse themselves in and portray. But the company rose to the task with skill, communicating the innocence and wonder of the children in the story, the anger and regret of the adults, and the hope that unites them.
CYT’s set designers did amazing things with simple ideas and materials, creating a base from real timbers that worked as a barn, a saloon, a church or a homestead. Lighting created the effect of either sunlight or moonlight through the slats in the barn walls.
Accomplished singing from all the cast members was consistent and great choreography made for fun moments, for instance with some impressive line dancing during the bar scene.
Projecting voice rather than shouting is a tough skill to master and just now and again more intensity as opposed to volume was needed.
James Williams’ first sung lines as The Man got across the quavering anguish, the bitterness and vulnerability carried by his character and his voice was perfect for the role.
As Swallow, Bryher Early brought a sweet purity and clarity to the role both in voice and character, taking the audience to the moments where the truth of the situation unfolds within her. Ella Butler gave a confident and engaging performance as Brat, the wide-eyed middle sister. Elowen Reeve as Poor Baby delivered the wry comedy of the show with a brilliant accent and timing. Together, whether in dialogue or harmony the three were wonderful throughout.
As Amos, Freddy Dennis had the simmering impatience of a young man caught between boyhood and adulthood. He and Caitlin Bussell as Candy were electric in songs such as “Tire Tracks and Broken Hearts”, and Caitlin’s strengths as an all-round performer stood out in the precise and energetic dance pieces.
It was great to see how Owen Kinsley has developed, and his moving performance as Boone showed his talent maturing.
The youngest of the group were beautiful in “No Matter What” and kept their pitch and purity of tone well during the second half, where the song of the adults hunting the escaped killer interweaves with the song of the children.
Full credit has to go the small band of young musicians whose professionalism was the bedrock of the show upon which the youngsters on stage could rely.
Among those to enjoy “Whistle Down the Wind” was Liskeard mayor Christina Whitty.
“The talented cast and their parents should be so proud of themselves, the music and singing was superb.
“We all need to appreciate just how much time and effort goes into the preparation of such a professionally delivered performance by the youth of our town.”