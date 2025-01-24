Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical has a different tone to the shows usually chosen by Caradon Youth Theatre (CYT). There aren’t so many high energy, upbeat songs, and the overall feel is darker, more threatening and uncertain, making it a harder piece for a very young cast to immerse themselves in and portray. But the company rose to the task with skill, communicating the innocence and wonder of the children in the story, the anger and regret of the adults, and the hope that unites them.