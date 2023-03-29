People infected with gonorrhoea will often have no symptoms, especially for infections in the throat, vagina or rectum. This lack of symptoms makes it important to test regularly when having sex with new or casual partners

Symptoms of Gonorrhoea include a thick green or yellow discharge from the penis or vagina, pain when peeing, pain and discomfort in the rectum, and, in women and other people with uteruses or ovaries, lower abdomen pain and bleeding in between periods are typical symptoms of gonorrhoea

Some STIs, such as gonorrhoea, can become resistant to antibiotics, which makes them more difficult to treat

Treating gonorrhoea as soon as possible is very important as, if left untreated, it can lead to serious long-term health problems. In women and other people with a uterus or ovaries, gonorrhoea can spread to the reproductive organs and cause pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)